0
Menu
Business

Nigeria extends use of old Naira notes amid cash crisis

Naira Note4 Nigerian Naira note

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the country's central bank to release the old 200 naira banknotes back into circulation and run concurrently with the new ones until April 10, 2023.

However, he said that the old 500 and 1,000 naira banknotes are no longer valid and must be taken to the central bank through designated channels.

The Supreme Court temporarily suspended the February 10, 2023 deadline to stop the use of old banknotes, which had caused a cash crisis in the country.

There have been angry protests in towns and cities as people are struggling to obtain the new banknotes.

In November 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new banknotes.

The new notes came into circulation on December 15, 2022.

The CBN said the redesign was meant to address insecurity, tackle counterfeiting and force excess cash back into the banking system.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame