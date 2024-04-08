Nigeria's ex-central bank governor pleads not guilty to 26 new charges

Godwin Emefiele, ousted Govenor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele pleaded not guilty Monday to new allegations of foreign-currency infractions brought against him by one of the country’s finance watchdogs.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused Emefiele of arbitrarily allocating foreign exchange of about $2 billion without bids and due process, it said in a fresh charges filed at Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

The move escalates the legal battle between the anti-graft agency and the former bank governor who’s also facing charges of fraud, corruption and criminal conspiracy in the nation’s capital, Abuja.