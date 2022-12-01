No ban on small-scale mining - Deputy Lands Minister

George Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has opposed calls for the government to ban small-scale mining as a way of tackling illegal small-scale mining also known as 'galamsey'.

According to him, any form of ban on small-scale mining will do the country more harm than good.



Speaking to editors of some selected media houses in Accra on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the deputy minister explained that the small-scale mining sector contributes about 40 percent of the country’s total gold production and also employs over one million Ghanaians, therefore, it has a huge role to play in economic development for which reason it was not prudent to ban it.



Recently there had been calls by a number of identifiable bodies including religious bodies and OccupyGhana for a temporary ban on all forms of small-scale mining.



But the deputy minister stated that what was needed was the enforcement of regulations, which was what the government was doing to sanitise the water bodies and the environment.



Mireku Duker further noted that aside from the myriad of benefits the small-scale mining industry contributes to the country, Ghana’s small-scale mining sector is considered one of the best in Africa with an enviable regulatory structure which has propelled many countries to visit the country, to learn and implement same in their respective nations.

"Zambia and Sudan have come to emulate from us and currently, the South African High Commissioner is at the Ministry with the same purpose, to understudy Ghana’s small-scale mining sector,” he indicated.



The Tarkwa Nsuaem MP in an all-encompassing presentation highlighted the gamut of measures the government has put in place to curb the illegal mining menace, which among other things include Operation Halt II, Community Mining Scheme (CMS), and Training of River guards.



“We are not just doing a talk shop here, we are on the grounds and the whole mentality is to get our river bodies cleaned,” Mireku Duker stressed.







PEN/SARA