No economy in the world is in good shape – Afenyo-Markin claims

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has attributed the current economic struggles in Ghana to external factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.

The Member of Parliament for the Efutu Constituency in the Central Region said there is a global economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and Ghana is not an exception.



Speaking in Parliament during the 2024 budget statement debate, Afenyo Markin said there is not a single country in the world that is experiencing economic stability and progress.



“The COVID crisis we had all over the world and no economy in the world is in good shape. There is no good economy anywhere in the world, and if they say there is any good economy anywhere in the world, I dare them (minority) to say that in this House (Parliament) for us to interrogate that claim,” he said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.

Afenyo Markin also praised the contents of the 2024 budget, touting it as a Nkunim (victory) budget that will solve the problems of struggling Ghanaians.



“Mr. Speaker, in spite of all that is going on, the Nkunim budget has allocated 3 billion cedis to the agricultural sector. In spite of all the challenges we are facing in the country, this Nkunim budget has set aside 3.5 billion cedis for the road sector to cover the arrears to contractors and to also complete ongoing road projects, and this is positive news.”