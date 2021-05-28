No more cheques, pay all taxes, levies at the bank from June 1

GRA has announced that effective 1 June 2021, it will no longer accept personal cheques

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that effective 1 June 2021, it will no longer accept personal cheques for the payment of taxes and levies in any Domestic Tax Revenue Division or Customs Division office.

Taxpayers are, therefore, advised to pay all cheques issued in the name of GRA for payment of any tax types at some designated banks.



The 22 banks include FBN Bank, Absa Bank, GCB Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa, Agricultural Development Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, Zenith Bank, GT Bank, Fidelity Bank, Universal Merchant Bank and First Atlantic Bank.

The others are Republic Bank, Ecobank Ghana, Cal Bank, Universal Merchant Bank, Prudential Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Access Bank, Bank for Africa, Omni Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Bank.



“Henceforth, all taxpayers are to file returns and pay taxes using Ghana.gov portal,” a circular noted.