No new generation leader will dance 'buga' in public during an economic meltdown - UG Lecturer

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia At 59 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has stated Dr. Bawumia's public show of celebration even during the current economic hardships shows he is not a new-generation leader.

He made the comments in reaction to the Vice President's birthday celebration where he was seen with other government officials dancing and making merry.

Dr. Kobby Mensah wrote on his Twitter page on October 17, 2022: "Those thinking Bawumia is a new generation leader, he’s absolutely not close. I am ever ready to debate them. A new generation leader will never organise a birthday party and dance Buga in the full glare of the public during an economic meltdown."

The Vice President's seeming silence on the woes of the economy has become an issue of great concern for Ghanaians, especially at a time when the cedi continues to depreciate.

Inflation currently stands at 37.2% whiles the dollar is selling at GH¢12.50 as of October 17, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
