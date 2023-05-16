1
Menu
Business

No new projects until unfinished ones are completed – Mahama

John Mahama Dramani Uds John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to complete all abandoned projects when he takes over office in 2025.

According to him, his government will carry out an inventory of all hospitals, schools, electrification, water, and road projects which have stalled or been abandoned and make annual budgetary allocations for completing them.

The former President says such projects will be completed before he will attempt working on any new project under his tenure.

“Complete abandoned and ongoing projects instead of rushing to start new ones. We will carry out an inventory of all hospitals, schools, electrification, water, and road projects which have stalled or been abandoned and make annual budgetary allocations for completing them,” he said.

The former President who was addressing the party faithful after he was declared flagbearer for the Nationa Democratic Congress says he will want the people of Ghana to hold him accountable for all promises he has made.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: