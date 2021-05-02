No staff engaged in procurement offers - Bui Power Authority

Fred Oware, Chief Exective Officer of the Bui Power Authority

The Bui Power Authority has cautioned the general public against engaging individuals who claim to have powers to award procurement contracts from the electric utility company.

The Authority has taken notice of “activities of imposters trying to pass themselves off as staff, taking hold of our brand identity, as well as impersonating and taking on the names of staff with the intent to defraud people.



“These persons are using staff members' names with the promise of offering and/or awarding procurement contracts”.



A circular issued by the Authority indicated that “no staff of the Authority is personally or directly engaged in any offers related to procurement”.

“Bui Power Authority denounces this fraudulent and unscrupulous impersonation and hereby alerts the public to this urgent situation,” it added.



Read the statement below



