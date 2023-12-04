NoOnes welcomes Ray Youssef as CEO, pioneering financial empowerment in the global south

Ray Youssef

Source: NoOnes

NoOnes, the financial communication super app connecting people of the Global South to the world’s financial systems, has announced its official launch.

The launch follows the appointment of Ray Youssef as CEO to champion the startup’s audacious mission to achieve a billion daily active users of Bitcoin within the next seven years.



Founded in 2023, NoOnes was developed to empower the financial freedom of the Global South.



The platform enables users to move money freely and faster, without the friction and bottlenecks associated with legacy banking and financial institutions.



Its business ideology hinges on the belief that peer-to-peer is the world's only true free market and that Bitcoin is the new global financial architecture poised to uplift the people of Africa, Latin America and South East Asia.

NoOnes’ biggest markets to date are Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, India and Philippines, accruing over 400,000 users worldwide to date, and achieving profitability within just under 4 months of operations.



