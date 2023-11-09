North East Region: World Bank supports flood affected victims with GHC2.4 million

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, with support from the World Bank, has helped over 3, 900 flood victims in the North East Region with the provision of some relief items following the floods that destroyed livelihoods some months ago.

The Gender Ministry, after assessing the damage caused by the flood, has disbursed about GHC2.4 million to the victims. The beneficiaries were selected from five districts in the region and were each given a cash amount of GHC 608 for each household.



The Gender Minister and MP for Walewale, Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuweira, who presented the money at Tinguri in the West Mamprusi Municipality, said the support from the World Bank will impact the lives of the residents positively.

She indicated that similar support will be extended to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage in the Volta Region.



Hajia Zuweira commended the government and the World Bank for the gesture.