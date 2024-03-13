Northern Trade Investment Summit to accelerate economic development launched in Tamale

A group picture of the people who were present at the launch of NTIIS 2024

Source: Samuel SAM, Contributor

The second edition of the Northern Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit (NTIIS 2024), aimed at leveraging the opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to accelerate economic development in the Northern sector and Ghana (NG), has been inaugurated in Tamale.

The 5-day event dubbed “Enhancing Trade and Industries in Northern Ghana through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment" with an agenda for rapid transformation and job creation” also aimed at thriving industries and foreign direct investment to create the needed jobs and enhance improvement in livelihoods.



The event expected to be held at Tamale Jubilee Park from May 14 to 21, 2024, would encompass a diverse range of activities, including a culturally enriching durbar to open the summit, a trade and exhibition fair, and a business awards night.



Organized by the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Northern Development Authority (NDA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), and other state agencies, the summit is tailored towards the implementation of private sector initiatives in NG for sustainable economic growth to boost jobs as well as improve the living standards of residents.



Inaugurating the summit, Chief Executive Officer for NDA, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, said the Northern sector has great resources, and the contributions of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with capacity building and networking would help grow their businesses and boost the economy.



According to him, the event is in line with the six (6) strategic objectives of the NDA tailored to the implementation of private sector initiatives in Northern Ghana to achieve the highest sustainable economic growth, boost employment, and improve the living standards of the people.

He commended CPD for spearheading a great initiative, adding that it is a testament to how much can be accomplished with the concerted effort of all partnering agencies.



The Chief Executive Officer for GEPA, Efua Asabea Asare, represented by the Northern Regional Zonal Director, Seidu Saaka Bakari, called for stronger collaborations to grow the economy and said that GEPA’s mission is to transform Ghana into a global hub for non-traditional exporters.



"The summit would go a long way toward creating platforms for MSMEs to grow their businesses while bridging the development gap between the North and the South," he said.



The Northern Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Angelo Yossi Dogbe, noted that the region is blessed with abundant natural resources, a diverse cultural heritage, and a resilient and industrious populace eager to participate in the global marketplace.



“As we look towards the future, we must recognize the immense potential of tourism as a driver of economic growth and development in the Northern Region by investing in infrastructure, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and fostering partnerships with the private sector to unlock the full potential of the region and create opportunities for local communities to thrive,” he said.

"At GTA, we remain committed to promoting sustainable development practices that prioritize environmental conservation, social inclusivity, and equitable growth," he added.



Chief Executive Officer for CPD, Ismail Yahuza, said the summit aims to identify potential MSMEs and build their capacities to meet the standards of AfCFTA and other global opportunities.



He called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, private investors, and local communities, to join hands in harnessing the tourism potential of the region.



He also called on MSMEs to take advantage of the summit to showcase their businesses to potential customers and investors, as well as explore other opportunities to grow and sustain their businesses.