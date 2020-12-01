Not much will change on Ghana’s business landscape post coronavirus – Senyo Hosi

CEO of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Mr Senyo Hosi, has said while businesses in other parts of the world are adapting and responding to the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, not much seems to be happening in Ghana.

According to him, it appears nothing will change after COVID-19, because at the national level, not much futuristic thinking is going into developing policy that adapts to changing circumstances.



The outspoken businessman was speaking at the IMANI-GIZ Policy Dialogue on COVID-19 and its Impact on Ghanaian Businesses.



He said the issues needing immediate attention include in Ghana’s business landscape include:



- Harnessing the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR);



- Improving Ghana’s human resource capacity to be competitive; and

- Revising Ghana’s economic development philosophy to increase more local participation.



He also urged policymakers to “concentrate on local content, support them properly to execute, not this photoshop support.”



He said that is how the local businesses will benefit from state support.



He decried the lack of policy direction for Ghanaian businesses to thrive in the wake of the pandemic.



