Nyinahin Bauxite deposits are twice more than we estimated - GIADEC

Micheal Ansah, GAIDEC CEO

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has found that bauxite deposits in the Nyinahin Block-B Hills are twice as much as previously estimated.

Initial studies suggested 250 million tonnes, but the first-ever scientific assessment, using modern technology, reveals a minimum of 375 million tonnes in hills four, five, and six.



GIADEC's CEO, Michael Ansah, and Rocksure International's CEO, Kwasi Osei Ofori, shared this information with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The project aims to validate and define bauxite resources, with Ghana's total estimated at 900 million tonnes. The Nyinahin area has the highest resources at 700 million tonnes.



President Akufo-Addo praised the efforts, emphasizing the government's support.



Background



President Akufo-Addo launched GIADEC on September 14, 2021, with a four-project agenda to boost bauxite production and enhance value through refining and smelting.

Project one involves expanding the Awaso mine and adding a refinery solution. Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker expressed satisfaction with GIADEC's collaboration with Rocksure, emphasizing the quality and quantity of bauxite.



The completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) allows progress to the mining stage, offering a promising opportunity for an integrated aluminum industry. Work on projects three and four, including mine development in Kyebi and Nyinahin, and modernizing VALCO, is advancing.



GIADEC CEO Mr. Ansah highlighted collaboration with Ghanaian companies in the first two projects, ensuring substantial Ghanaian participation.



