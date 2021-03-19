OBANGAME EXPRESS is the largest maritime exercise in Africa – US Ambassador to Ghana

The US Ambassador to Ghana Her Excellency, Stephanie Sullivan, has stated that the Obangame Express exercise is the largest multinational maritime operation in Africa.

She said the purpose of the exercise is to improve regional cooperation and information sharing among participating nations to counter sea-based illicit maritime activities.



“United States is truly delighted to partner with Ghana and the other nations gathered here to promote maritime security and to enhance our interoperability among African, European, Atlantic and US militaries and agencies. Exercise Obangame Express is the largest maritime exercise in Africa. Spanning from Morocco to Namibia. The purpose of the exercise is to improve regional cooperation and information sharing among participating nations to counter sea-based illicit maritime activities and to strengthen safety and security on the Gulf of Guinea,” she said.



She stated that the region’s ability to combat illegal activities on the sea is very crucial since their rates of criminal cases being recorded along the coast of the Gulf in recent times are high.

“The regions ability to provide maritime security is more important than ever as illegal activities are on the rise. With the increase in piracy, robbery and other illicit activities such as illegal fuel robbery and illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, all stakeholders interested in contributing to Africa’s security must take a coordinated approach to counter these illegal activities.”



However, Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 2021 (OE) is an annual combined central and West African multinational maritime exercise in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG). The exercise focuses on increased regional stakeholders cooperation’s as well as maritime safety and security. The exercise involves West and Central Africa navy and maritime stakeholders in partnership with the United States and Euro-Atlantic navies.



