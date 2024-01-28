OBG partners APN to promote economic integration

Oxford Business Group and the Africa Prosperity Network are joining forces

In a ground-breaking collaboration, Oxford Business Group (OBG) and the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) are joining forces to spearhead the APN initiative to identify and address bottlenecks in manufacturing, adding value, and trading within the African continent.

This strategic partnership signifies a commitment to shedding light on Africa’s economic landscape, particularly in Ghana and the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters being established in Accra.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between OBG and APN extends over three years, reflecting a dedicated effort to ensure that crucial voices from all sectors become an integral part of the ongoing conversation surrounding Africa’s prosperity.



The central focus of this collaboration is to create awareness among stakeholders, ranging from heads of states to corporate leaders within the continent.



This initiative is primarily designed to foster understanding at various levels, offering a platform for interconnected dialogue not only among governments but also between heads of governments and private sector representatives.



The collaborative efforts are aimed to promote economic integration and expediting the realisation of the world’s largest single market through the AfCFTA.

The pivotal ‘Delivering Prosperity in Africa’ conference, scheduled to take place in Accra from the 25th to the 27th of January, will mark the official launch of this endeavour.



The conference will serve as a platform to bring together leaders from government and the private sector, facilitating discussions on critical issues related to manufacturing, value addition and trade within Africa.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chairman of APN, highlighted the significance of the collaboration in championing African prosperity and economic integration, particularly in the context of the AfCFTA.



He emphasised how this partnership with OBG will boost investor confidence in Africa, aligning with APN’s mission to explore ways of expediting African economic integration.



Ramona Tarta, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, underlined the transformative economic landscape that Ghana is poised to experience as the host of the AfCFTA headquarters.

The partnership with APN underscores OBG’s commitment to providing insightful analyses that serve as a foundation for global investors’ strategic decision-making.



As part of OBG’s broader research in the continent, the upcoming release of ‘The Report: Ghana 2024’, will feature exclusive insights into Ghana’s economic trajectory, with a focus on initiatives to enhance intra-continental trade, industrialization, and technological advancements.



The report will include high-profile interviews and viewpoints from influential figures, capturing Ghana’s economic vision and bolstering confidence in the country’s investment potential.



‘The Report: Ghana 2024’ will be available in both digital and print formats, offering detailed analyses on Ghana’s economic integration efforts, intra-regional cooperation, digital expansion, and opportunities arising from the AfCFTA.



This publication is set to be an indispensable guide for investors, providing unparalleled insights to navigate Ghana’s economic prospects strategically.