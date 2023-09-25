ORC system application software shuts down temporarily

Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies at the ORC

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has said it is facing some technical challenges with its system application software resulting in a temporary shutdown of its application software.

In a statement issued by the ORC on September 25, it described the situation as unfortunate due to maintenance works being carried on its network system to reduce the down times currently being experienced.



The ORC however called on stakeholders and clients to remain patient as it works to restore services and resolve the situation.



The Office also noted that any inconvenience is deeply regretted.



The ORC is a statutory entity, contrived from the Registrar-General’s Department entrusted with the important function of undertaking the task of company and business registration, and advisory services.



Operating as an autonomous body, the ORC handles the registration of businesses such as private public companies limited and unlimited by shares, private public companies limited by guarantee, including churches, schools, NGOs, CSOs, associations, unions, external companies and professional bodies.

MA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards