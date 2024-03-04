Obetsebi Lamptey interchange project to be completed by September – Roads Minister

Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange project will be completed by September this year.

He attributed the delay of this project and other road projects in the country to the delay of foreign funds due to the domestic debt exchange programme carried out by government.



Francis Asenso-Boakye noted that government was negotiating with contractors to go back on-site and complete all projects that are about 90% complete.



The roads minister said, “Because of the debt exchange programme many of these projects that are under foreign funds have delayed. Government has taken a decision to negotiate with the contractors so that projects that are nearing completion from 80, 90% towards 100%, we negotiate with them so that they can come to site and work. This is one of such projects.



“This project is about 88% complete. The plan is for it to be finished by September. I am personally satisfied with the timelines, and I have urged them to stay committed to completing it by September. This is a very important project,” he stated.



Asenso-Boakye made this known during a site visit to the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange project site in Accra on Monday, March 4, 2024.

