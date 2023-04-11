4
Ofori-Atta, Dr Addison in Washington to make final push for $3 billion IMF deal

Tue, 11 Apr 2023

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and other members of the economic management team are currently in Washington, D.C., to deliberate on Ghana’s pending request at the International Monetary Fund.

The meeting is crucial to determining Ghana’s next step with the Fund.

Ghana is currently seeking a $3 billion financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund to help the country solve its balance of payment issues and the current economic crisis.

The team is attending the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings as an all-important opportunity for Ghana to make its case and secure a deal for the country.

In addition to meetings with the IMF and World Bank management, the Ghanaian delegation is also expected to hold talks with commercial, bilateral, and multilateral creditors at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

Ghana also needs to fast-track its moves to get IMF Board approval since it could not secure board approval by the March deadline.

