Ofori-Atta advocates for concerted climate action to enable Africa generate prosperity

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s Finance Minister and Chairperson of the V20 Group, Ken Ofori-Atta is advocating for concerted climate action among 55 members states under the group.

He believes that decisive steps must be taken to translate the commitments of the global north into action on issues related to creating a fit-for-climate global financial architecture and creating a regional policy environment.



Ken Ofori-Atta explained that this would enable Africa to generate prosperity for its people through dramatically increased development-positive investments whilst meeting its climate action objectives.



“We have been encouraged by the call by African leaders for accelerated reforms of the global financial architecture that is fair, inclusive and responsive to the climate financing needs of climate vulnerable countries, and we look forward to building on the achievements of the Africa Climate Summit through even greater African unity, together with other climate vulnerable countries across the world; we are inspired by the kind of leadership displayed by Kenya – confident, inclusive, and bold.”



Ken Ofori-Atta said in this in his remarks at the V20 Group Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya.



The V20 Group also extended congratulations to Kenya’s President, William Ruto as well as the leadership of the African Union for demonstrating what African and regional solidarity and steadfast resolve looks like.

The V20 Group of Finance Ministers during the Summit declared that, “Africa possesses both the potential and the ambition to be a vital component of the global solution to climate change”



Ghana is the current Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers. The V20 Group is a dedicated cooperation initiative of economies systematically vulnerable to climate change.



The CVF/V20 represents 68 countries, representing some 1.74 billion people and US$3.8 trillion in GDP.



MA/NOQ