Ofori-Atta discloses how he felt when Ghanaians were calling for his resignation

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that he was not perturbed when scores of Ghanaians were calling for his resignation while in office.

He noted that even when the calls for his dismissal had heightened, he was focused on how he could put measures in place to overcome the economic crisis.



He added that with his role as the Minister of Finance, he does not expect every Ghanaian to like him, so, he was not surprised when some individuals were demanding his removal from office.



Ofori-Atta stated that he is optimistic that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections following the improvement in the fortunes of the economy.



“With our work, you don’t expect everyone to love you and I was focused on crossing the Jordan with the whole community. So if some people dislike you, it's fine. Recently, the numbers show that we went through a very difficult patch and we have turned the corner.

"I am hopeful that God will lead us to the right way so that in 2024 elections we [NPP] shall prevail,” he said while speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



It will be recalled that some members belonging to the Minority Caucus in Parliament petitioned President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Ofori-Atta due to the economic crisis bedevilling the citizens.



The president refused to heed the call until February 14, 2024, when he reshuffled his ministers and replaced Ofori-Atta with Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam. Ofori-Atta had been the Minister of Finance since Akufo-Addo became president, making him the longest-serving finance minister of the 4th Republic.



