Ofori-Atta must go, Akufo-Addo must redeen his promise - MP for Subin says as IMF deal drags

Former deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Subin constituency, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi has said that government's IMF programme could drag to May.

According to him, government seems not to have met the conditions of the IMF to enable them secure the 3 billion dollar facility to cushion the ailing economy.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though some Members of Parliament want the Finance Minister removed, the President has once again prevailed on them to exercise restraint for the IMF negotiation to go through by the end of May.



"We will take the President for his word and allow the negotiations to end by May, but we still want the Finance Minister to go and that nobody can silence us. The party belongs to us and we will not be cowed into submission when things are not going on right in this country," he said.



"Ghanaians are reeling under hardship and it affects us as members of parliament who are burdened by the needs of our constituents. The Finance Minister must go to pave way for fresh minds who can help resusitate the economy from further collapse," he added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to arrive in China on Wednesday for debt negotiations, a source close to the finance ministry told the Ghana News Agency.



The Minister is leading a high-level government delegation for bilateral talks on debt restructuring and financing assurances on Thursday and Friday, the source said.



The delegation includes other government officials as well as technical teams from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



