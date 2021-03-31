Ofori-Atta reaffirms commitment to serve and protect public purse

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Newly sworn-in Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated his commitment to protecting the public purse.

According to him, the people of Ghana can be assured of his integrity and resolve to implement initiatives that modernize, transform the economy and build a strong Ghanaian enterprise and businesses.



Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony on March 30 at the Jubilee House following his approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee, Ofori-Atta submitted: “I will continue to serve with integrity and to protect the public purse and through the “Obaatan Pa” Ghana Cares programme, implement initiatives to modernize, transform the economy and build a strong Ghanaian enterprise and business.



“I hope that we can work together to accomplish these objectives. This is our moment to rise up and build and set our hands to the good works which lies ahead for us,” the minister said.



Ken Ofori-Atta further assured that despite the ravaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the country is poised to chart the path through its 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda to improve the socio-economic conditions of all.

“Mr President, for the past four years, you have embarked on a journey to grow the economy, create decent jobs and provide social protection for the vulnerable in our society and improve the socio-economic conditions of our people.”



“By the grace of the Almighty God, Mr President you kept your commitment to the fellow Ghanaians and they have kept faith with you for a second mandate. The resilience of our country and people and your remarkable leadership enabled us to weather the COVID-19 storm better than our peers.



“Mr President, yes! We have charted the course for this Ghana beyond aid and the nation looks to your leadership to get us there and we will commit to be behind you in all that we do,” Ofori Atta stressed.



President Akufo-Addo on his part charged the Finance Minister to work assiduously towards fixing the COVID-ravaged economy.