Ofori-Atta’s gross incompetence has sunk Ghana into an economic ditch - Concerned Drivers

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association (C-DAG) have revived calls for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over his handling of the Ghanaian economy.

A statement issued by the Association described Ken Ofori-Atta as grossly incompetent amid seeking IMF bailout and the country defaulting on its external debt payments.



The Association further said, “his incompetence has been clearly written on the walls and Ghanaians feel the brunt of the outcome which is an unprecedented economic hardship.



“His gross incompetency has sunk Ghana's economy into a ditch. We are battling with the situation of a frail currency, high inflation rates and unstable prices for petrol. All these are factors that have made it difficult for us to live and take proper care of our families,” the statement from the Association added.



C-DAG, therefore, reiterated its call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve the finance minister from his position.



“We expect that you ensure his removal before the end of this month [January 2023]. Any failure on your part to effect the finance Minister's removal shall be deemed as a compromise,” the Association stressed.

Ken Ofori-Atta was last year hauled before parliament by the Minority caucus under seven grounds of a censure motion against him.



The motion subsequently failed after the Majority caucus staged a walkout before a vote was taken by the House to censure the Finance Minister.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo on January 6, 2023, assigned Ken Ofori-Atta to take over as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade of Industry. This comes after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the position on January 5, 2023.



The appointment of Ofori-Atta is until a substantive minister is assigned for the position.



MA/FNOQ