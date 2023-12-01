Ofori-Atta should have resigned with his IMF U-turn – Kwabena Agyapong

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has stated that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta should have resigned for his U-turn on going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday the former General Secretary explained that people must show some level of humility and bow out when they fail.



“He (Ofori-Atta) had stood in front of all Ghanaians and said that we were not going to the IMF and did a full U-turn in a couple of weeks. And I said in any decent democracy you stand down as a person. He chose not to go and I disagree with the President for not taking the action to let him go."



“Months down the line the MPs, how many of them 88 (called for his resignation) so I wasn’t wrong. I was just having that foresight, months down the line. So these are difficult things that as Ghanaians as party people we have to deal with,” Mr. Agyapong stated.



He continued: “Again it is important that we have the humility that we have been through a lot of difficulties, difficult times, and challenges. Although the government has delivered on several fronts there are other fronts that we have struggled with.”

The NPP former General Secretary added that people should discard the notion that he has something against the Minister for Finance.



“Sometimes, people create the impression that I have an issue with him but I don’t,” Mr. Agyapong reiterated.



He said Ghanaian citizens must build a country when things are going wrong within their own political party they can voice it out.



“When you are unhappy with things you should have the courage to say it. Say it respectfully. In fact that is what political parties are supposed to do. That is the reason why Presidents allow General Secretaries and Chairmen to be in the cabinet,” he added.