Ofori-Atta would not last as finance minister in any serious government - Kwame Pianim

Renowned Economist Mr. Kwame Pianim has described the current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as the country’s worst-performing Minister.

According to him, his style of managing the country’s economic issues has been poor since day one and wouldn’t have stayed in office this long in any serious government.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the revered Economist stated that Ghana has experienced the leadership skills of other Finance Ministers who have managed the country so well even in worst conditions like this.



"When the late Kwadwo Baah Wiredu took over as the country’s Finance Minister, the country’s economy was down on its knees to the extent that the Agyekum Kufuor government had to declare the country HIPC, but due to the financial intelligence and economic prowess of the late Baah Wiredu, the country’s economy received a major turn around.



"It however, enabled their government to implement major policies to mitigate the then hardships Ghanaians were going through.

"But this Finance Minister who is only good at borrowing has borrowed to the extent that the country has been written off by foreign investors," he told Kwame Nkrumah.



"How do you lead a once thriving economy into such an economic mess?" he quizzed.



He argued that some of the policies of the government especially the Finance ministry are not thought-through policies that will help the ordinary Ghanaian.



