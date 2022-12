Oil and gas brands have been resilient despite challenges - GOGA

The Director of Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Jnr., has stated that the recognition of exemplary individuals who are excelling in their fields comes as a source of fulfillment to him.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, he congratulated the award winners for their exploits in their various fields.



He said: "the board is recognizing people who are excelling."



Richard Abbey also noted that despite Ghana's challenges this year, brands have shown resilience.



Meanwhile here is the full list of award winners at the event.



HALL OF FAME 2022 (WITH CITATION – NO NOMINEES)



1. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



GOIL PLC



2. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR



MADAM ARETHA BAKERS WOODE-BETHEL CONSTRUCTION AND TRADING ENTERPRISE



3. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



TOTALENERGIES – TOTAL QUARTZ 9000



4. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – DOWNSTREAM



VIVO ENERGY GHANA, SHELL LICENSEE



5. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR



JUWEL ENERGY



NO NOMINEES / SINGLE NOMINEES

6. HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



7. OIL AND GAS INSURER OF THE YEAR



STAR ASSURANCE



8. ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR



TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED



9. LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED



10. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR



KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



DIVIDE / MULTIPLE WINNERS IN SAME CATEGORY



11. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (GAS)



GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



12. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)



GOIL PLC



13. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

RIGWORLD GROUP



14. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (DEPOT)



TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED



15. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (HAULAGE)



KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



16. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (UPSTREAM)



TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED



CATEGORIES WITH NOMINEES



17. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR



ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED



18. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR



PETROSOL GHANA LIMITED



19. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - UPSTREAM



GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



20. OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)



MR ISAAC ASANTE- GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED

21. LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD



TULLOW GHANA LIMITED



22. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



TOTAL ENERGIES



23. BRAND OF THE YEAR



GOIL PLC



24. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR



ENGEN GHANA LIMITED



25. PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR



JP TRUSTEES LIMITED



26. DEPOT OF THE YEAR



TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED



27. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



LUBRICANTS SUPPLIES GHANA – CASTROL



28. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR



CHASE PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED

29. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - DOWNSTREAM



TOTAL ENERGIES



30. BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR



IBM PETROLEUM LIMITED



31. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR



MR KODIME AGBEMADOR- KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



32. CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)



MRS YVETTE SELORMEY – SAHARA GROUP



33. CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)



DR BEN K.D ASANTE- GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



SPECIAL RECOGNITION



34. SPECIAL RECOGNITION – LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS



MR KWAKU BEDIAKO - CHAIRMAN, CHASE GROUP