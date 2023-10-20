Old Barrier-Kokrobite: Taxi drivers block road in protest of its deplorable nature

Road block

Taxi drivers at the old Barrier-Kokrobite have blocked the road in protest at the poor state of the road.

The aggrieved drivers say the poor nature of the road was a nuisance and a threat to their livelihood.



According to him, the road becomes unmotorable when it rains.



Several of them noted that the deplorable nature of the road had destroyed their vehicles.

Others also lamented spending huge sums of monies on repairing their vehicles.



They have therefore blocked the road with cement blocks, lorry tyres, and other items.



They maintained that the action was to press home their demand on authorities to repair the deplorable road.