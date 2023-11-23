Only witches will oppose John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal - NDC MP

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor , Member of Parliament for the South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, an opposition Member of Parliament has drummed support for the 24-hour economy proposal by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama.

The MP, who represents the South Dayi Constituency, wrote in a November 21 tweet that the proposal was novel for Ghana referencing a video of London's drive towards a similar economic model.



He labelled Mahama as peerless for mooting the idea and claimed that only witches would oppose the idea.



"This is London. Even the UK is thinking of launching the 24-hour Economy. Look JM is peerless. It’s only Witches who will oppose this forward-looking 24hr Economy novel idea. People come join the JM & Ndc to turn around things in Ghana. The Chess game is lost.UK pple thank you," the MP's tweet read.



Mahama's proposal has been celebrated as much as it has been critiqued by elements of government.



Persons opposed to the idea insist that 24-hour operation of businesses exists in the current economy and that there is nothing new about what the former president is proposing.



Mahama has explained that the rollout would be voluntary to private businesses emphasizing that it would be hinged on increased security and a boosted power system.

The ultimate aim is to have businesses running three shifts with 24/7 operations with the aim of boosting job opportunities for the youth.



