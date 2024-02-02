Open your doors to all political parties for engagement – GUTA tells members

GUTA urges members

Source: GNA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked it members to open their doors to all political parties for engagement ahead of the 2024 elections.

A press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the President, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the Association was ready to facilitate constructive engagements with all political parties and urged its members to welcome all.



It said that the platform would enable the political parties to share their visions with the Association as well as ascertain the needs of the trading community and factor them into their policies.



The engagement with the political parties, the statement noted, would be beneficial to the trading and business community in making informed decisions in the upcoming General Election.

As Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2024, key among the issues is trade facilitation and growth, which the Association said was critical in harnessing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The trading community is expecting the manifestoes of the parties to have a true reflection of their needs amid the implementation of an International Monetary Fund (IMF)-loan support programme.