OpenAI board in talks with Sam Altman to return as CEO

Sam Altman was fired on Friday as CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI

OpenAI’s board is in discussions with Sam Altman to return to the company as chief executive officer, The Verge reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Altman, who was suddenly ousted Friday, is ambivalent about returning and would want significant governance changes, the Verge said, citing one of the people.

According to the Verge, a source close to Altman says the board had agreed in principle to resign and to allow Altman and Brockman to return, but has since waffled — missing a key 5PM PT deadline by which many OpenAI staffers were set to resign. If Altman decides to leave and start a new company, those staffers would assuredly go with him.