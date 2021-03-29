Opera Square: Electrical dealers 'fight' demolition, overnight siting of new shops

The disgruntled traders say the siting was done hastily

Dealers in electrical merchandise at Opera Square in Accra have resisted an ongoing demolition exercise which they describe as evict them from the market.

They have also complained about the sudden siting of container shops allegedly by some government officials within the market at spots already taken by some traders.



According to the disgruntled traders, the siting of the container shops was done overnight.



The President of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA), Mr. Franklin Asiamah, told Class News that they were not pre-informed about the demolition exercise and siting of the new shops.



Speaking to Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on Class91.3FM’s 12Live mid-day news programme on Monday, 29 March 2021, the National Welfare Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Benjamin Yeboah, noted: “GUTA wasn't aware”.



“We got to know of this situation yesterday [Sunday] morning when we got reports of some of the containers and tables at the Opera Square area where the electrical people ply their trade that they have had their tables and containers destroyed.

“We've started making investigations to verify who these people were.



“Up till now, we have not gotten to know exactly those people who did that,” he added.



He also urged the electrical dealers to be calm while investigations are ongoing to find the perpetrators.



Mr. Yeboah stated that “about 450 to 500 people have been affected”.