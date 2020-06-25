Business News

Organisations need to be digitally ready to work remotely - Teye

The Head of Consulting at Deloitte Ghana, Roland Teye, has said that with unique scenarios being played out across the world of business, with the outbreak of COVID-19, this should inform businesses to be able to adapt to the new-normal to function.

As staff are unable to report to offices for work due to the scare of infection and also being able to observe the health protocols, Mr. Teye observed that the current situation should not hinder businesses from operating.



He suggested that it is crucial for business operators to revise their approach to work by, for instance, deploying the use of technology to ensure business continuity and sustainability.



The Head of Consulting Deloitte Ghana, who was speaking at the first 2020 edition of Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs Breakfast Series, in a virtual session, also noted that employees equally need to take advantage of the new normal and develop new ways to deepen their contribution to business growth.



He said the pandemic has created an opportunity for employees to retool and repackage themselves.

Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs Breakfast Series, was organized by the Business and Financial Times in partnership with Vodafone Business.



The virtual event brought together human resource management experts to have a discussion on the theme: Managing an Anxious Workforce, During and Post COVID-19 for Business Continuity.



The event which was moderator by Senyo M. Adjabeng, Labour Consultant, Mediator/Abitrator was enriched with the contribution of other speakers including Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Director, Human Resource, Vodafone Ghana and Dr. Hazel P. Berrard Amuah, HR & Leadership Consultant.

