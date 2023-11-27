Osman Musah honoured as the most respected CEO at Ghana Industry CEO awards

Osman Musah

CEO of Insaan Company Ltd., Osman Musah, has been awarded the most respected CEO at the just-ended 6th edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards.

As the owner of a reputable construction company, Osman Musah has dedicated his commitment to delivering quality goods and services to customers.



Insaan Company is built on visions that preach quality, leaving ineradicable marks extending beyond the borders of Ghana.



Having been established over 2 decades ago, Insaan Company has played a significant role in nation-building, extending its services to both the public and private sectors, leading to its recognition in the global construction landscape industry.



On November 17, 2023, at the International Conference Center, the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards was held. In attendance at the gala were industry leaders, dignitaries, and stakeholders.



The Ghana Industry CEOs Awards, which has been running for 6 years seeks to recognize outstanding key players and CEOs for their exceptional leadership and professionalism.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Insaan said “I am humbled and honoured to be the recipient of this coveted award. It feels great to know that someone somewhere appreciates what you do and how that impacts positively on the operations of your organization. This award is only going to spur me and my company to greater heights, Isha Allah. “I thank the organizers for this award. I would like to dedicate this award to first and foremost my clients who have kept faith in the company without whom this award would not have been possible.



"Secondly to the staff and workers of the company whose hard work, passion, zeal for excellence and dedication to the mission of the company have made this possible. The last but not the least goes to family and friends for their unflinching support and prayers. I can assure you that this is just the beginning of better and greater things to come in the future, Insha Allah.”



Nominations for the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards are left to the Ghanaian public, who then vote and shortlist the nominated CEOs.



