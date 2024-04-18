Otumfuo commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline Project

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has lauded the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his sterling role in conceiving the GENSER Kumasi Pipeline Project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pipeline in Anwomaso, Kumasi on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Asantehene recounted the relentlessness with which the Energy Minister ensured that the project came into fruition.



“Some even said my son and grandson had even been bought by GENSER, however it was out of his pure love for Ghana and the Ashanti region. I am proud of him” the Asantehene said.



The Asantehene used the opportunity to call for the deepening of private sector collaboration as part of efforts to ensure massive industrialisation in the country.



Delivering remarks at the event, the Energy Minister paid tribute to some key persons who contributed immensely to the realization of the project.

“Being credited by the company for my modest role in conceptualizing and shepherding the project, I, in all humility also pay glowing tribute to the brilliant minds who contributed immensely to the realization of this project – notably, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, past Ministers for Energy, Technical Advisors and indeed, the dynamic team at the Ministry of Energy” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.



He continued “This project, I have no doubt, will rejuvenate the industrial sector of the Ashanti Region by enhancing the supply of natural gas to key stakeholders, ultimately positioning the region as pivotal industrial hub within the overarching context of the NPP government’s industrialisation agenda”



Following the successful completion of this pipeline project, private and public entities including the VRA, AKSA, CENIT, among others have resolved to relocate or build new power plants at Anwomaso to utilize the facility.



MA