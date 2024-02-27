Otumfuo urges Telecel to safeguard the jobs of Ghanaians

Otumfuo with CEO of Vodafone and an executive

Source: Telecel

Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the new owners of Vodafone Ghana to protect the jobs of Ghanaians in the company.

Otumfuo made this remarkable request when the leadership of Telecel Group paid a courtesy call on him to announce the 70% shares takeover from Vodafone Ghana.



Asantehene’s expectations which encompass job security and growth of the company were made known to the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on February 21, 2024.



The CEO as well as the leadership of the company visited the Palace to inform the Asantehene about the change in the brand name of the company.



Otumfuo expressed concerns about the job security and conditions of service of the existing Ghanaian employees as new owners take over.



According to Otumfuo, his concern is that the jobs of the Ghanaians employed there get protected.

He also called for the promotion of competent Ghanaian staff to leadership positions in the company alongside the provision of in-service training to equip staff.



“Whoever deserves to be promoted must not be deprived of it. The one taking over must know the staff have the expertise to do the work. I will be offended if that does not happen. It would be wrong to bring in foreigners to man the company since the natives have held it for a while now and brought it where it is today. That must be considered in your discussions.”



“As they come, we expect them to develop the company further. Digitalization must take center stage.”



The Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Sustainability and External Communication; Ophelia Adofo, the Business Manager at the CEO’s Office; Kwaku Asiedu, the Executive Head of the Ashanti Region and Richard Twumasi, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator.