Our government has created 2.1 million jobs in 6 years - Bawumia insists

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the governing New Patriotic Party has created over 2 million jobs for the youth in the past 6 years despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at the NPP International Women's Conference on Saturday, June 11, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Bawumia indicated that 1.2 million people were employed in the public sector whiles 975,000 were recruited into the private sector.



He stated that this achievement by his government is remarkable and the first to happen in the 4th Republic.



"Data shows that in the last 6 years, we have created 2.1 million jobs. We have recruited nurses, doctors and other health care workers, teachers, police officers and many in the public sector. The public sector alone in the last 6 years recruited 1.2 million people. The SSNIT data shows that in the private sector, we recruited 975,000. The two make 2.1 million," Dr Bawumia said.



"The records that are available show that notwithstanding the challenges, our government has created more jobs than any other government in the 4th republic," he stated.



It would be recalled that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on April 8, 2023, touted his government's achievement in the creation of jobs for citizens; especially the youth in the country.

According to him, unlike the tenure of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) where unemployment was high, jobs could be found easily under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



ESA