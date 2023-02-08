0
Our greatest advantage in business has been proper customer service - Nigerian hairstylist

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are hosts of Nigerian nationals who are operating successful businesses in Ghana and according to Dennis Oniha, their greatest advantage is their love and dedicated service to customers who patronize them.

This male hairstylist who works at Demexson Beauty Lounge owned by Etok Confidence Micheal told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni that Nigerians can never go wrong when it comes to customer service, a factor that has been attributed to their success in trading in Ghana.

Nigerians who are termed Ghana's brothers are known for their welcoming smiles and preparedness to offer top-notch services in their field of work.

Dennis, who has been working in Ghana for the past 6 years highlighted the importance of hard work and dedication to one's profession when in another man's country.

"When you are at home (own country) there is some freedom that comes with it and it is different from when you are at someone's house.

"As for us Nigerians, I can't brag about it but it is just so different when it comes to customer service and work. Even when we are in Nigeria, we maintain proper customer service."

He told GhanaWeb how he manages to keep his clients happy even on his bad days.

"My mood doesn't affect work, on my bad days, I leave everything behind before entering the shop. I don't take it inside the shop. No matter how bad my days are, you'll never know."

He added: "That is what they call customer service, they are always right even when they are wrong. No matter what and you have to do exactly what they request."

Watch the interview below:



