Business

Outrage on social media over ‘outrageous’ taxes at restaurants

Taxes in Ghana

Thu, 13 Apr 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority has noted that not all taxes or charges patrons pay at restaurants are from the government.

For some days now, Twitter users have been going on and on about the taxes that are charged at restaurants and eateries in the country.

The reactions were to a receipt that showed how much a patron had to pay for services at a restaurant.

The taxes were as follows:

GFT (GETFL) - GetFund Levy 2.5%

NHL (NHIL) – National Health Insurance Levy – 2.5%

CRL (CHRL) – Covid-19 Health Recovery Levy – 1%

VAT – Value Added Tax – 15%

GTL – Ghana Tourism Levy – 1%

These taxes accumulated to an additional 42% of the entire cost of the purchase

In a response by the Ghana Revenue Authority on Twitter on April 7, 2023

SUR – Service Charge – 10%

“The other taxes are not from GRA,” the Authority added.

A Twitter user said “The very thing your guy said he wouldn’t do; is the very thing we’re actually suffering from the most… Do we learn? No.”

Another said, “From taxation to more tax.”

“SC is service charge” 10% and these restaurants still pay their employees under 500cds and still don’t pay in full. These owners should be arrested, trade and workers union should ensure employees are treated right but in the farm there, everyone is not serious,” another tweet said.

One user also noted that “Never really paid attention to receipts as they are not vat refundable for visitors but thanks for the awareness - almost 25% of additional taxes!! There will certainly be a curtailment in expending and supporting these places.”







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
