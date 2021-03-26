Over 100 women to get free training in mushroom farming - Xavier Sosu

A photo of mushrooms

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has hinted that he is sponsoring about 100 women in the madina constituency to get free training in mushroom farming also give them set up capital.

According to the lawmaker, in fighting poverty {SDG 1) and promoting decent work and economic growth {SDG 8}.



The Madina Job Center, his flagship program in the constituency, is empowering about 100 women through a free training in mushroom farming, which comes off on the 7th April 2021.



He added that the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed financial hardships and others on Ghanaians, so it is very difficult for individuals to set up businesses.

Because of this, Lawyer Sosu is willing to give out an undisclosed amount as a set up capital to each of the women, who will take the chance to partake in the free training.



He disclosed to Kingdom FM Reporter Elvis Kumah, that the International Mushroom and Spices Alliance Ltd is partnering with the Madina Job Center {MJC} to promote Agricultural Entrepreneurship by providing access to education to women in the Madina Constituency.