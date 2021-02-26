Over 139,000 jobs created under 1D1F – Alan Kyerematen

Trade and Industry-Minster designate, Alan Kyerematen has noted that a total of 139,331 direct and indirect jobs have been created since the implementation of the government’s 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) programme.

He pointed out that an additional 285,915 jobs would be created when the 1D1F projects in the pipeline become operational.



“Through the intervention of the 1D1F 139,331 direct and indirect jobs have been created by the 76 companies that are already operational. 285,915 additional direct and indirect jobs are projected from the projects that are under construction.”



He made this known during his vetting in Parliament on Friday, February 26, 2021.



According to Alan Kyerematen, projects currently operating as 1D1F in the country is 76.

Projects under construction are 107. Projects ready to commence construction within the first half of this year is 49.



A breakdown of the 232 1D1F projects are; 56% of the factories are into agro-processing. 22% are into manufacturing, 5% work as meat processing factory, 4% for primary agriculture and 13% operate under industrial enterprises.



