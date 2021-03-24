Over 200,000 businesses benefited from stimulus package – Yankey-Ayeh

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI)

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has stated that over 200,000 businesses in the country benefited from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

She said the NBSSI was able to build a database for over 900,000 businesses in Ghana through the digitization system is rolled out.



She made this revelation while speaking at the Graphic Business/Access Bank Breakfast meeting.



“We made way for people to apply on paper but even with that, we made it possible for digital applications too. As I speak to you now, through these digital platforms, we built a database for 900,000 businesses in Ghana. The importance or relevance of that number cannot be underestimated. Why? For the first time technology has allowed us to have a clear view of what businesses exist in Ghana and give us a clear picture of what kind of intervention is relevant for us to provide digital solutions and build SME’s resilience at the time they needed us the most,” she said.

She further stated that “over 500 million Ghana cedis plus, 200,000 to 300,000 people have benefited from this process in the shortest possible time. It is important to note that technology played an important role.”



She advocated that businesses should take advantage of technology because it is the new platform to make more revenue.