Over 2000-member staff: See list that makes up Bank of Ghana organogram

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana recently released its 2022 Report and Financial Statement in which it stated that its staff strength at the end of the year was at a whopping 2,215.

In the 181-page document, the Bank of Ghana revealed that GH¢131.586 million was spent on motor vehicle maintenance/running as of December 2022.



This is away from the GH¢61.510 million spent over the same period in 2021.



The report also noted that personnel costs were GH¢1.620 billion away from the GH¢1.260 billion recorded in 2021.



For foreign and domestic travel, the Central Bank spent GH¢97.437 million. This indicated over a 300% increase in the GH¢28.176 million recorded in 2021.



Communication expenses and banking college and Monetary Institutes expenses were GH¢32.020 million and GH¢13.252 million respectively.



Computer-related expenses and banking supervision expenses were GH¢ 67.987 million and 357.923 million respectively.



In the breakdown of who and who makes up the staff of the BoG, the statement listed the members of the bank who make up the various levels of management, including its Board Members, those on the organisational structure, management of the bank, and regional managers.



Board Members:



The Board of the Bank of Ghana is made up of 14 members, including its Chairman, Dr. Ernest Addison, who is also the Governor of the Bank.



The others are Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Executive Director, First Deputy Governor; Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Executive Director, Second Deputy Governor; Mr. Charles Adu Boahen*, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Kwame Nyantekyi-Owusu, Non-Executive Director; Mrs. Comfort F. A. Ocran, Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Andrew A. Boye-Doe, Non-Executive Director.



The rest are Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Non-Executive Director; Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey, Non-Executive Director; Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director.



Organisational Structure:



This is made up of the:



- Board of Directors



- Governor



- Monetary Policy Committee



- First Deputy Governor



Research, Payment Systems, Risk Management, Currency Management, Human Resource & Capacity Development, Corporate Management & Services, Information & Communication Technology, FinTech & Innovation Office



- Second Deputy Governor



Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Financial Stability, Banking, Finance, Collateral Registry, Medical, *Regional Offices (6)

- Governors’



Internal Audit, Secretary’s, Financial Markets, Legal, Security, Office o Ethics and Internal Investigations, Information Security Office, Project Management Office, Resolution Office



Management of the Bank:



TOP MANAGEMENT



Dr. Ernest K.Y. Addison,



Governor



Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari,



First Deputy Governor



Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi,



Second Deputy Governor



Ms. Sandra Thompson,



The Secretary



Heads of Department:



Mr. Eric Koranteng



Governors' Department



Mr. George Adu-Sefa



Internal Audit Department



Mr. Sandra Thompson



Secretary’s Department



Mr. Stephen Opata

Financial Markets Department



Mrs. Abla Mawulolo Masoperh



Legal Department



Wg. Cdr. Kwame Asare-Boateng



Security Department



Mr. Bernard Ato Otabil



Office of Ethics and Internal Investigations



Mr. Kobina Amenyi Richardson



Information Security Office



Mr. Joseph Akwasi Kuma



Project Management Office



Mr. Elliot Adu Amoako



Resolution Office



Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo



Research Department



Mr. John Gyamfi Currency

Management Department



Mrs. Gladys Awuku-Mills



Human Resource & Capacity Development Department



Mr. Charles Parker



Information & Communication Technology Department



Mr. Kwame Agyapong Oppong



Fintech and Innovation Office



Mr. Osei Gyasi



Banking Supervision Department



Mr. Yaw Sapong



Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department



Dr. Joseph France



Financial Stability Department



Mr. Kennedy Akonnor Adu



Banking Department



Mr. Charles Elias Reindorf



Finance Department



Mr. Fred Asiamah-Koranteng

Collateral Registry Department



Dr. (Mrs.) Charlotte Osafo



Medical Department



Regional Managers



Mr. Victor Kodjo Atta-Akakpo



Hohoe, Volta Region



Mr. Abdulai Lawal Abubakari



Sunyani, Bono Region



Mr. Alex Kwasi Donkor



Kumasi, Ashanti region



Mr. Kofi Okwaben Assan



Takoradi, Western Region



Mr. Ankrah Akuoko



Sefwi-Boako, Western North Region



Mr. Abdul-Aziz Mohammed



Tamale, Northern Region



