Over 400 prepaid meters stolen in Anyaa within two weeks – Assembly member

File photo of ECG Prepaid Meters

Over four hundred prepaid metres have been reported stolen in the Anyaa West electoral area in the Greater Accra Region.

Michael Acquah, the Assembly Member of Anyaa West electoral area, told Rainbow Accra about the frequent theft activities that have plunged the community in recent weeks.



He said that despite reporting the incident to the Electricity Company of Ghana and the police, nothing has been done to remedy the unfortunate issue, as it keeps happening.



“This started gradually, like four months ago, but now the situation has gotten out of hand. They have been stealing the metres in the area, and sometimes you are in your room at night and the light will go off, and when you go out and check, you will see that your metre is gone.”

He added that “we suspect that ECG has something to do with this because once the metre has been registered in a particular area, they should be able to see if it is running in other areas because we have reported the situation to them and they know what is happening, but we haven’t heard anything from them.”



He further stated that they have formed a committee amongst the youths in the area to help curb the situation because the police have refused to come to their aid because their roads are not good.



“Nobody has been arrested yet, even though we have reported the issue to the police. So we have formed our own committees to deal with the issue because the police told us that our roads are bad and, as such, their cars can’t operate on them.”