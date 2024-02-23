Over 500,000 Ghanaians were unemployed between 2022, 2023 – GSS

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim,

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in its latest Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) has stated that over 500,000 Ghanaians became unemployed between 2022 and 2023.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said approximately 280,000 people remained unemployed in the second quarter of 2023.



He said, "From the last quarter of 2022 to the end of the last quarter of 2023, 191,000 persons remained unemployed.”



From the first quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, female unemployment was consistently higher than male unemployment.



Recent figures show a rate of 17.7 per cent for women compared to 10.9 per cent for men.

The average rate of unemployment in the country has also risen to 14.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.



The number of unemployed youth aged between 15 and 35 rose from about 1.2 million to over 1.3 million during the same period.



