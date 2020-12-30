Over 70 percent of COVID-19 Trust Fund used to purchase PPEs

Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund

A total of GH¢57 million of donations have been received from corporate Ghana and individuals, the National COVID-19 Trust Fund has said.

According to the Fund, over GH¢40 million was committed to securing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health facilities leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing a public forum in Accra, Chairperson for the Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo, stated that the Fund is still open for donations.



“The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has provided a variety of support packages to sections of individuals, groups, associations and institutions since its establishments in March this year towards the combat of the pandemic.”

“From over GH¢57 million received, as at the end of November 2020 in cash, about GH¢8 million worth of items in kind, the trust has spent over GH¢41 million on several relief packages including distribution of PPEs, thermometer guns, coveralls, surgical masks.



The Chairperson early on stated that measures were being put in place to meet the needs of frontline workers especially those at the district and municipal levels, hence the need for public.



“We have not even been able to reach the private medical centres. We have not been able to be able to directly reach the municipalities and districts. We got so many applications from districts concerning their CHPS compound which we must not forget,” she said.