Over 90% of labour force at Kasoa BSP project are Ghanaians – Energy Minister

The minister of energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said Ghanaians form majority of human resource used in the construction of the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project.

The Kasoa BSP is a Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation that is expected to enhance power delivery to the fast-growing Awutu Senya East Municipality in the central region of Ghana.



Speaking to the media while touring the power transmission site on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the energy minister revealed that the majority of the workforce engaged on the project are locals.



“Almost all the people working here, you see over 90 percent are Ghanaians working hard day and night to ensure that the power systems that have not been upgraded for a long time get the needed investments to ensure a more reliable power system in the country.



Dr Opoku Prempeh also spoke about his outfit’s commitment to resolving the current power supply challengers facing the country.



“Indeed we are experiencing intermittent power outages but it is also indeed true that the money and other financial resources are being provided to ensure that we tackle our problems.

If you live in Greater Accra or the Central region, there is a reason for your intermittent outages. For the last 3 weeks we, have been touring GRiDCO sites to see what system improvements we are bringing. We will just continue to ask for patience”, he explained.



The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) procured the power transformers for the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project.



The $50 million Kasoa BSP project which is being funded by MiDA under the Ghana Power Compact programme is expected to benefit 241, 508 ECG customers by vastly improving GRIDCo’s power transmission systems.



Currently, electricity consumers in the Municipality, experience low voltages and frequent outages as a result of increasing demand for electricity for commercial and domestic uses and the absence of some vital power infrastructural assets.



