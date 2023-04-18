‘Own your richness’ – Voltic Premium campaign launched in Ghana

Voltic unveils new bottle

Source: Voltic

Coca-Cola together with its bottling partner, Voltic Ghana Ltd., unveiled a new premium bottle and new brand identity across the existing portfolio, through the launch of a new Voltic Premium Brand Campaign dubbed, ‘Own Your Richness’.

The new 750ml premium bottle comes in a new sleek design with a distinct royal blue label which has the new golden Voltic logo boldly embossed on it.



Voltic Natural Mineral Water has been the go-to bottled water brand for many Ghanaians for over 25 years and has become a household name and part of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.



The “Own Your Richness” campaign seeks to highlight and celebrate the diverse rich Ghanaian culture through a series of customer and consumer engagement activities.



Speaking at the launch event, Seshnee Naidoo, Coca-Cola’s Franchise Director for the Equatorial Africa Region said, “We are very proud to be associated with Ghana and the country’s rich and diverse culture.



The new brand identity for Voltic emphasizes our commitment to refresh our consumers while encouraging them to embrace their own unique richness.”

She added that as industry leaders, Coca-Cola, and its bottling partner, Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa want everyone to be proud of the standard and quality of bottled water coming out of Ghana and hope to achieve this through the new brand campaign.



She also reiterated the Coca-Cola system’s sustainability commitment to continue supporting marginalized communities with water replenishment programs for example installing mechanized boreholes in regions where they are mostly required.



On her part, the Managing Director of Voltic (GH) Limited, Flora Jika, said that Voltic is proudly produced in Ghana under the highest quality standards and the company’s over 20 years of existence in the market proves the brand’s consistency in upholding good standards.”



“Through this Campaign, we hope to position ourselves firmly across all market segments and niches while giving our cherished consumers that premium experience they deserve and also fulfilling CCBA’s commitment to refreshing Africa and making the continent a better place for all.” She added.



The Voltic Own Your Richness Premium Campaign will engage popular Ghanaian celebrities like, Afua Rida, David Dontor, and Akumaa Mama Zimbi among others to lead the campaign as influencers across diverse platforms.

The new Voltic Natural Mineral Water in premium bottles will be available in all retail outlets as well as Voltic and Coca-Cola distributors across the country starting in April.



Also Speaking at the event was the deputy minister for sanitation and water resources and member of parliament for Sisala East Constituency Hon Amidu Issahaku Chinnia commended Voltic Ghana Limited for their relentless effort in producing quality water for the people of Ghana.



He said "In Ghana, the Ministry of Sanitation and water resources is determined to enhance the development and management of water resources and the delivery of water sanitation and hygiene services to the people of Ghana.



It is there worth noting that Voltic Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has been playing a key role for over two (2) decades by ensuring that consumers in Ghana are refreshed with natural Mineral water and recently its value-added Products.



The Voltic Mineral Water has been proven to be of good quality by all standards.

Undoubtedly, Voltic has become a generic name for bottled water in Ghana. It is no doubt that Voltic was awarded "Water Brand of the Year" at the Ghana Beverages Awards in 2019 and 2020 and I wish to commend the Management and staff of the Company for their hard work and relentless efforts.



The new premium design celebrates Ghanaian culture and emphasizes the commitment to quality and standards of Voltic water.



The new Voltic Natural Mineral Water in premium bottles will be available in all retail outlets as well as Voltic and Coca-Cola distributors across the country starting in April.