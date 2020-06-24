Business News

PAC threatens to invoke powers over BoG governor snub

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament says it will not hesitate to invoke the powers bestowed upon it to suspend, reprimand or cause the dismissal of any public official who fails to honour its invitation.

It follows the failure of the central bank governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, to attend to the committee on Tuesday.



PAC has complained that several invitations to the governor to answer some questions concerning the accounts of the central bank have been ignored.



The committee deferred its sitting on Tuesday over the absence of Dr. Addison.



The sitting of the committee was to consider the report of the Auditor-General on the statement of foreign exchange receipts and payments of the Bank of Ghana for 2017 and 2018.



But the governor and his two deputies were not present at the meeting.

Chairman of the committee James Klutse Avedzi, after conferring with other members, decided that the committee would not give a hearing to the central bank’s Director of Financial Services, Stephen Opata, who had appeared before the committee, and declared that the committee would only scrutinise the report of the bank if the governor is present.



“We want the governor of the Bank of Ghana to appear before the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow [Wednesday, June 24] so we can handle both the 2017 and 2018 reports. So kindly indicate to the governor of the Bank of Ghana that the committee is waiting upon him to appear before us tomorrow at the same time,” he said.



Dr. Addison had been scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday, but PAC said in a statement that “when sitting commenced, it came to light that Dr. Addison had directed the bank’s internal auditors and directors of the bank’s Financial Management Division to speak to the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s report.”



The committee said it felt disrespected by the governor for his persistent refusals to honour its invitations since his assumption of office, and invoked the powers vested in it under Article 103 of the Constitution to summon the governor to appear before it with his full team on Wednesday to respond to the issues raised.



Mr. Avedzi reminded the public that the committee is constitutionally empowered to carry out investigation and enquiry into the activities and administration of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as Parliament may determine

