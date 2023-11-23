PETROSOL adjudged Brand of the Year 2023

CEO of PETROSOL, Michael Bozumbil, was very delighted about the recognition

PETROSOL Ghana Ltd, a leading Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), was adjudged the Brand of the Year 2023, at the Ghana Energy Awards, held recently in Accra. The event had the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Ghana Energy Awards recognises companies and individuals in the entire energy sector who exhibit excellence in industry practice and make significant contribution to national development.



The Chief Executive Officer of PETROSOL, Michael Bozumbil, was very delighted about the recognition, especially given that it was coming from such highly respected energy sector awards organisers. He said though the economic climate has been very challenging for businesses, the leadership of PETROSOL has stuck firmly to ethical business practices, with a focus on building a credible brand that serves its customers with quality fuel and lubricants; that complies with its regulatory and tax obligations and is also socially responsible.



He dedicated the award to their cherished customers across the country who have demonstrated incredible confidence in and loyalty to the PETROSOL brand over the years as well as their dedicated dealers and staff, whose hard work and commitment to duty have earned the company the award.

Mr. Bozumbil was also grateful to their regulators as well as other key stakeholders for their support over the years.



Mr. Bozumbil further indicated that he and his team believe in continuous improvement and thus would not rest on their oars but remain focused in ensuring that they enhanced their performance so as to continue to deliver value for money to their customers and contribute to national development.



PETROSOL, which operates several fuel stations across the country, has triple International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for Quality Management System; Environmental Management System; and Organisational Health & Safety Management System.