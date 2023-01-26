PHDC holds periodic engagement with Chiefs and people of Jomoro on Petroleum Hub project

Charles Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of PHDC

Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) Charles Owusu has led his Operations and Technical Team to engage the Chiefs and people of the Western Nzema Traditional Area.

This forms part of the Corporation’s periodic engagements with the people of the area to update them on the progress of work done in preparation of setting up Africa’s first Petroleum and Petrochemical Hub in the Jomoro enclave.



Addressing a forum at the Assembly Hall of Jomoro Municipal Assembly, Mr. Owusu emphasized government’s commitment in ensuring that the estimated $60 billion investment sees the light of day this year- 2023.



He recounted several operational activities that have been completed in the acquisition of the 20,000-acre land required for the project adding that all the necessary documentation required have been submitted pending cabinet approval and issuance of an executive instrument to complete the land acquisition processes from the chiefs and people of the enclave.



The PHDC boss further explained that the Corporation is at an advanced stage in their discussions and negotiations with an investor to sign phase one for the project to commence.



He assured the people that deserving compensations as per the constitution will be paid to affected farmers, landowners and communities after the process of compulsory land acquisition is fully completed.



He entreated the people of Jomoro, especially communities directly affected by the project to keep being optimistic and support the project to succeed. The Paramount Chief of the area, Awulae Annor Adjaye III expressed his profound joy on the updates and insights shared.

He is hopeful that the project will bring the needed development to his people and will create several opportunities for the budding youth of Western Nzema.



The Operations and Technical team, led by the Deputy CEO, Nana Ama Tima Boakye took time to explain the project phases and the implementation plan highlighting the different project components coming up in the petroleum hub - petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, storage facilities, jetties, port and other ancillary infrastructure.



Other dignitaries in attendance were the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive, Louisa Iris Arde, Nananom (Chiefs & Queen Mothers), Staff of the Regional Coordinating Council, Assembly Men & Women, Youth Groups, Opinion Leaders and other stakeholders from the project affected communities.



Charles Owusu and the team also engaged the communities through radio interviews and phone-in segments at Ebiamo FM, New Day FM and West FM to address direct and pertinent queries and questions from callers in the communities.



The Paramount Chief of Jomoro, Awulae Annor Adjaye III and MCE of Jomoro, Louisa Iris Arde